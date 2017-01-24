Cholistan Jeep Rally from Feb 9

Lahore

A three-day Cholistan Jeep Rally will begin on February 9 in Cholistan Bahawalpur Division and a special committee in this regard has been constituted.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Cooperatives & Chairman Cholistan Development Authority Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar while chairing a Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) regarding jeep rally here on Tuesday.

He directed the officials to make all arrangements before time.

He said the TDCP had launched the jeep rally in 2005 with an aim to promote Cholistan’s culture and historical heritage besides southern Punjab as a winter destination.

More than 80 experienced and professional drivers are expected to participate in the 500 kilometre long jeep rally on the sandy desert track. At least 15 checkposts would be set up on the way to minimize the chance of short-cut.—APP