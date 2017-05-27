Chitral Scouts win District Polo Cup

Chitral

Chitral Club clinched the trophy of the District Polo Cup by defeating Chitral Lives in the thrilling final played at Polo Ground on Friday. District Nazim Chitral Maghirat Shah was chief guest on the occasion while Deputy Commissioner Chitral Shahab Hameed Yousafzai, Acting Commandant of Chitral Scouts and other high civil and military officials were also present and witnessed the thrilling match fought on rattling pace.

Right in the outset of the match Chitral Scouts dominated the proceedings and scored two quick goals in the first and second Chakkar. On the other hands, Chitral Lives also struggled hard and raced up quickly by leveling the tally 2-2 when they succeeded in scoring two goals at the end of the third Chakkar.

When both the teams were locked 2-2, Chitral Scouts got position of the ball and with superb on slashing on the rival defence by scoring three more goals to make the tally 5-2. When Chitral Scouts took the lead, they put in more pressure but was not allowed by Chitral Lives team. Chitral Lives got two golden opportunities of scoring but they failed to utilize them and thus their quick attempt in the fourth Chakkar went wide from the rival goal-post. Thus Chitral Scouts won the match by 5-2.

Prominent journalist Sohail Waraich was also present on the occasion and witnessed the polo matches. At the end of the final match Deputy Commissioner Shahab Hameed Yousafzai gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up teams.

After the final match performed folk dances enthralled the sitting spectators and players of both Chitral Scouts and Chitral Lives also participated in the traditional dance of Chitral. Commandant Chitral Scouts announced Rs. 10,000 for the victorious team.—APP