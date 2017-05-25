Chitral, Kohistan grid stations to be connected via distribution network

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Inter governmental meeting, Wednesday, decided to connect power plants in Chitral, Kohistan and other areas via distribution network and a plan should immediately be chalked out in this regard.

The meeting also decided to expedite to address the issues related to high or low voltages areas falling under the ambit of Chakdara and Mansehra Gird stations.

Inter Governmental meeting was held here with Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif in the chair and took in-depth view of the present expansion and augmentation of the National Transmission and Distribution system.

The meeting was held in pursuance of the Federal Government’s resolve expressed at the National Economic Council and Council of Common Interest to take all the Provincial Government on board on matters relating to Power distribution and Transmission.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Energy for KPK and Punjab and senior officials of the Ministry of Water and Power, NTDC, Provincial Energy departments, All Distribution Companies and NPCC took an active part in the discussions on different matters in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed by the Managing Director NTDC regarding new projects that are in various phases of completion to wheel the required energy to be generated with the induction of new generation facilities by the end of this year and start of 2018.

The Distribution companies also briefed the meeting regarding their work in improvement of distribution network. The meeting was apprised that in all most all the distribution companies’ work has been carried out to identify bottleneck and solid steps have been taken to remove these.

It was apprised that in PESCO, IESCO, GEPCO, LESCO, FESCO, MEPCO and HESCO more than 99% of the bottlenecks and constraints have been removed. In SEPCO and QESCO the work is in progress and by the end of current year their constraints will also be removed.

The meeting decided to take matters relating to power purchase from beggas based plants in Sindh and Punjab be taken by the CPPA urgently. It was also decided in the meeting that AMR meters may be installed on government’s installations in Sindh government by SEPCO and HESCO.