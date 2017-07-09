Chinese worker dies in accident

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

In an unfortunate incident, a Chinese worker lost his life while working on Section 2 of Abbottabad the Motorway near Dobather-Pawa. The project is part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). According to reports, the 35-year old man, identified as Fung, fell in an excavated opening and severely injured him upon falling on iron bars that had been fixed in the trench. The worker was promptly transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. District Police Officer Abbottabad, Ashfaq Anwar, while confirming the incident, told media that this was an accident and that local police was conducting a detailed inquiry.

Related