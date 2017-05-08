Chinese VP stresses tight control on property uplift

Beijing

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli stressed tight control of land, property development and neighboring areas as well as protecting historical and cultural heritage and the environment while developing Xiongan New Area.

The government should plan well before taking action and make steady efforts in planning construction of the Xiongan New Area, Zhang said after an inspection trip to Xiongan on Sunday.

Zhang inspected the region’s transport network and visited some residential property sales centers, historical heritage sites and the Baiyangdian wetland. He later chaired a meeting on the planning and construction of the new area.

On April 1, China announced a plan to create the Xiongan New Area, which spans the counties of Xiongxian, Rongcheng and Anxin in Hebei Province and aims to help phase out some non-capital functions from Beijing.

Zhang called for “world vision, international standards, Chinese characteristics and high goals” in planning and construction of the new area.

High and unified standards should be used in developing Xiongan’s general plan, the regulatory plan for the initial area, as well as specific plans such as Baiyangdian ecological environment protection, Zhang added.

Planning work began about one year ago, and now the China Academy of Urban Planning and Design and five other institutions are working on improving Xiongan’s general plan and the regulatory plan for the initial area If all goes according to plan, the area will have an excellent environment, optimal urban layout, great public services and innovative development.

Green development will be prioritized when choosing industries to move into the new area. High-end and high-tech industries and service industries will be encouraged, according to Zhang. —Xinhua