Chinese vice premier to visit Pakistan Chinese vice premier to visit Pakistan 

Staff Reporter

IslamabadVice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yang will start a two-day visit to Pakistan on Sunday to be part of the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony on Monday, a press release from the Chinese Embassy said. The Chinese vice premier will lead a high-powered delegation and is expected to meet President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the visit. He is also expected to participate in the inauguration ceremonies of several China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and witness the signing of bilateral memorandums of understanding between the two countries. Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong has expressed his warmest greetings to the people of Pakistan on their Independence Day.“

