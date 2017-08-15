Chinese vice Premier makes Independence Day’s show most impressive; Highly praises Pakistan

Islamabad

Chinese vice Premier Wang Yang made the main independence Day function here at the jam-packed convention center most impressive by his presence and warm-hearted speech, that received thunderous applause from the audience. Wang was the main focus at the function who made his heart open before the Pakistani nation on their 70th independence day, stating that that China considers its friendship with Pakistan even stronger then iron. Chinese peoples’ love and affection with Pakistan was truly reflective from his speech that covers wide-ranging matters relating to Sino-Pak decades’ old deep-rooted strategic cooperative partnership.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other dignitaries present on the occasion especially acknowledged his words of high appreciation and love for Pakistan. Wang Yang headed a special high-level delegation representing his country at the function on the directions of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong was also present on the occasion. His speech was broadcast and telecast live by all channels of Radio Pakistan and Television with its Urdu translation.

Wang Yang congratulated Pakistani nation on its 70th Independence Day, conveying his country’s commitment that they will stand by each other in difficult times and “this friendship will stand the test of time and last for generations to generations”. “Our friendship is higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans, stronger than steel and sweeter than honey,” he repeated the historical phrases that convey the depth of relationship and sentiments to each other.

While praising high Pakistan’s peaceful role World-wide and its sacrifices rendered during war against terrorism, Yang said Pakistan has become a key player in the international arena. China considers it to be a key player in the development of the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project. He recalled that both countries had helped each other in the hour of need. This spirit will be kept high in the years to come. “We will never forget that after the earthquake in Schichuan province, Pakistan was the first country to send aid via helicopters to the affected areas.”

Paying rich tributes to Pakistani nation for its glorious achievements, the Vice Premier said, “Over the past seven decades, the courageous and unyielding Pakistani people have resolutely defended their national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity against hegemony, power politics and external interference, achieving one heroic success after another in safeguarding the country’s core interests and national dignity. Over the past seven decades, “the hard-working and talented Pakistani people have made self-reliant and painstaking efforts to develop their country despite enormous difficulties. The country has taken on a new look, with much improved infrastructure, leapfrog advances in science and technology and notably enhanced comprehensive national strength.

With its GDP soaring from some two billion US dollars to more than 300 billion US dollars, Pakistan has joined the ranks of the top 50 economies in the world, and its people have made great leaps from poverty to subsistence and to initial prosperity”, he added. Wang Yang noted that Pakistan has been committed to the path of peaceful development and to pursuing external relations on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

He went on to add, Pakistan has been actively involved in the international fight against terrorism and UN peacekeeping operations, and made enormous sacrifice for and great contribution to peace and stability of this region and beyond.” Wang Yang said, China is ready to strengthen all-round economic cooperation with Pakistan. China sees Pakistan as an important in the Belt and Road Initiative, and all will take forward the building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in line with the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits and launch more early harvest projects to enhance Pakistan’s capacity for independent development and deliver tangible benefits to the people along the route.

The Chinese State leader added, China is also ready to strengthen all-round people-to-people exchanges with Pakistan. “ We will expand cooperation in areas including education, science and technology, culture, health and sports, and encourage exchanges between think-tanks, media, universities, social groups and non-government organizations to enhance public support for China-Pakistan friendship and cooperation and promote closer heart-to- heart communication between our people.”—INP