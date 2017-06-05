Chinese securities regulator rejects more IPO applications

Beijing

China’s top securities market regulator has rejected more initial public offering (IPO) applications from companies amid efforts to improve the quality of listed companies and protect the interests of individual investors.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in May reviewed IPO application documents from 64 companies, while 9 of them, or about 14 percent of the total, failed to get the approval to go public, the Xinhua-run China Securities Journal reported over the weekend.

The 14-percent rate was higher than the 12 percent in April and the 11.6 percent for the first five months of this year, the journal reported, citing data from Wind Info, a leading financial information provider.

Inability to generate sustainable profit growth and malpractices in business operations and information disclosure were among the main reasons for the IPO rejections, noted the report.

Under the current IPO system, new shares are subject to approval from

the CSRC.

In a similar vein, the CSRC on Friday approved the IPO applications of four companies, fewer than the seven approved last week.

The four companies will raise no more than 1.5 billion yuan (about 220 million U.S. dollars), much less than the 2.3 billion yuan approved to be raised by the seven IPOs in the previous week.—Xinhua