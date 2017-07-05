Chinese official praises Shahbaz for completion of 1320MW Sahiwal coal project

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Administrator National Energy Administration China and Vice Chairman National Development and Reforms Commission Nur Bekri has paid rich tributes to untiring efforts, commitment and unusual work abilities of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in completion of 1320- megawatts Sahiwal Coal Power Project in a record period of 22 months.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has provided all-out assistance at every level for completion of the project in a record period of time. Due to it, this project has been completed in a record time and a new history has been written in the whole world.

He said the work was done tremendously under the leadership of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and due to his personal interest; this project has been completed many months before the deadline. Completion of Sahiwal Coal Power project in 22 months is a wonderful job and credit goes to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his whole team who have got this project completed by working day and night with commitment and passion. It is an important achievement towards fulfillment to rid the people of darkness and it is an unusual thing. He said that all the steps of Chief Minister are meant for welfare and prosperity of the people of the province.

Nur commended the policies of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif based on transparency, untiring hard work, commitment and unusual abilities of work in completion of Sahiwal Coal Power plant in a record period of time and said that Chief Minister personally visited Sahiwal many times to review progress on this project and observed that it is a symbol of hard work and commitment for early completion of this project.

He further said that Shahbaz Sharif has played the role of an exemplary leader in this whole project. Without all-out support of Shahbaz Sharif, the dream of completion of Sahiwal Coal Power Project would not have been materialized and under his visionary leadership, this project has been completed with tremendous transparency, commitment and hard work and a new history has been written, whose credit goes to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his whole team.