Chinese OBOR vision to enhance economic power of its neighbours: AJK President

Belt & Road Initiative: CPEC and Regional Integration

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that Chinese vision of One Belt-One Road (OBOR) will increase China’s political and economic power. Simultaneously, it would enhance economic power of its neighboring countries by preparing them for absorption of new technologies, as well as tapping and unleashing the full potential of their markets.

Addressing one-day international seminar on ‘CPEC-Impact on ‘Belt and Road Initiative: CPEC and regional integration’, as chief guest, he said the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative comprises a series of land corridors linking China with Europe through Central Asia and the Middle East. The ‘road’ is a maritime route linking China’s ports to Africa, and though the Mediterranean to Europe.

The seminar was organized by The Institute of Inter-national and Cultural Affairs.

He said the phenomenal Belt and Road Initiative would not lead to a new era of imperialism, because China abhors imperialism; it has never practiced it; and it never will. OBOR spurs development across several continents. It builds roads, railroads, bridges, tunnels, ports, airports, energy plants, pipelines, industrial zones, and tourism corridors – all aimed at connecting communities and nations of three continents – Asia, Africa and Europe.

The AJK President said this is a Chinese way to create shared platforms of prosperity for nations. Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called it a “symphony”. The key words in this initiative are infrastructure and connectivity that would bind states and peoples in close relationships for pursuing economic growth. The cumulative investment of this initiative is projected to be nearly $ 1 trillion, and China is making down payment for this ambitious mega-project.

The Belt-Road Initiative is a counterpoise to protectionism; it represents a new wave of globalization, which would be irreversible, a wave that would empower the poor of the world, develop less developed regions and bring them into the national and international mainstream. Eclipsing post-World War II Marshall Plan, it creates opportunities for 65 countries, which is about 65 % of the world population and half of its GDP. It is also supported by new multilateral financial institutions, which buttress the existing international development banks.

Many western nations are supporting OBOR. The US also sent a representative to the recent the Belt and Road Forum; and American firms see profit in the boom in the construction, engineering and finance sectors associated with OBOR, he added.

Masood said the $62 billion CPEC is considered to be the flagship of OBOR. Under this project, Pakistan is building Gwadar Port, a network of motorways, railways, energy plants, solar parks and wind farms. All these projects are on the drawing board; they are being implemented with speed and precision. Moreover, early harvest projects would soon deliver dividends.

He noted that the CPEC is not just a corridor between China and Pakistan; it connects East Asia with Central, South, West and Southwest Asia; and extends to Africa. It is thus a cross-regional launching pad for economic integration. Moreover, CPEC is a docking port, borrowing a term from space technology, between the Belt and the Road that joins the land corridors and sea routes passing through the Indian Ocean.

He further said India’s objections to CPEC are fake and disingenuous. Having occupied the territory of one part of Jammu and Kashmir, now it stakes claim of “sovereignty” to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Under what law? The territory does not belong to India. Is India worried because it has moved its 700,000 troops to the Indian Occupied Kashmir to maintain its illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir? Or is it concerned that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Pakistan and will become prosperous? Or does its anxiety stem from the fear that Kashmir will be internationalised? I would ask: more internationalised than it already is?

There is no easy way to assuage India’s concerns. India is not a stakeholder in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir; it never was. It is known in the region as an occupier and denier of the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The CPEC is a corridor, not a cul de sac, not a blind alley. It is a crossroads that joins peoples and regions. It has no boundaries; and therefore its doors have been kept open to all. And Gwadar is not part of the so-called String of Pearls; it transcends that kind of narrow geo-strategic straitjacket. It is now part of a bigger Belt and Road Initiative, which opens up the blocked or unused arteries of the economic geography connecting Asia, Africa and Europe.

A corridor’s success depends on increased cross-border connectivity and engagement among investors and business communities. Pakistan is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Economic Cooperation Organization; and it is cultivating its relations with Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC).

“For leveraging CPEC for regional integration, we will have to use the combined strength and ingenuity of China and Pakistan. Pakistan, in particular, will need to develop its educational and corporate muscles first to complete the CPEC projects and then to operate them. In the same context, Pakistan has to work on corporate compatibility with China, and competitiveness of its products and practices vis a viz other global actors”, he added.

The AJK President said Azad Jammu and Kashmir has become part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Four projects are now formally part of CPEC. The 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project and the 1124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project are being already implemented. The Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur Expressway and an Industrial Zone in Mirpur – will anchor AJK firmly with CPEC. Two more projects – hydropower plants at Mahal and Azad Pattan – have been proposed. The Kashmiri leaders of the Indian Occupied Kashmir have expressed their aspiration that IOK should become part of CPEC; but India would never let them do it. The aspiration is legitimate because the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a natural part of Pakistan.