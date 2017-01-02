Chinese model can help Pakistan get optimal agri yields

Salim Ahmad

Lahore

The Chinese model of nutrient management system can enable Pakistan to get optimal yields out of the lesser agriculture land. It was told by Dr. Yuan Yongbing, Vice President Qingdao Agricultural University in a meeting with Mr. Wang Zihai, President, and Moazzam Ghurki, Vice President of the Pak-China joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry today at Chamber Premises. The delegation was headed by Dr. Yuan Yongbing, Vice President Qingdao Agricultural University also included Professor Shan Hu, Prof. Mr. Zhu Jun and Dr. Gao Ting.

The purpose of the delegates was to introduce the Chinese nutrient management system in the agriculture sector of Pakistan. They were of the view that Pakistan being an agricultural country with vast arable lands is still unable to utilize its maximum potential, particularly due to lack of modern infrastructure, conventional cultivation procedures and low-quality chemicals and fertilizers that badly affects the yield per hectare.

Head of the delegation Dr. Yongbing told that China has only 10% arable land and has the challenge to feed 20 percent of the world’s population. He told that with the help of nutrient management system devised by our agriculture research experts, we are able to get higher yields from minimum land. He informed about the utilization of nonhazardous, eco-friendly and pesticide-free microbial compound fertilizers that are effectively used in China to enhance cultivation yield. Similar microbial fertilizers should be introduced in Pakistan to get maximum yield from the fields. Mr. Yongbing told that with the increase in population and the development of industrialization and rapid urbanization, China is expected to face huge demand-supply gap due to restricted Agriculture resources.

According to Yongbing, Developing countries with Agro-based economies could benefit from this situation by creating their stamp in Agro- products. He said that China is ready to collaborate with Pakistan for providing all modern Agriculture facilities including equipment, experts, and researchers.

Wang Zihai highly acknowledged the proposals shared by Yongbing and promised to extend full cooperation from the platform of PCJCCI. PCJCCI briefed the delegation about the prospects available for investors in this potent sector. A presentation was delivered by vice president PCJCCI, Moazzam Ghurki, in which he informed the delegation that Agriculture sector contributes about 24 percent of the GDP and employs 47 percent of the labor force. Most subsectors of agriculture have either remained static or have declined during the last three decades, with the exception of livestock. Therefore, there is considerable scope for improvement in production and in the processing of primary output, said Mr. Moazzam.

Moazzam further told the delegates that the current government is supportive of such development projects as they have already underlined to revitalize this important sector by improving agricultural productivity, increasing crops yield, Ensuring systematic application of advanced technology to enhance profitability and competitiveness in the agriculture sector.

The Delegates seemed encouraged due to the government of Pakistan being already concerned with the development of Agriculture sector.