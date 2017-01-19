Chinese language learning book launched

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Dr. Nizamuddin, Chairman Higher Education Commission, launched the Chinese language book published by Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) at a ceremony presided over by Mr. Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI.

The book titled as “Let’s Learn Chinese together” has been written by Ms. Nuzhat, the head Chinese language department PCJCCI under the direct supervision and personal interest of Mr. Wang Zihai.

Chairman Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Nizamudin was Chief Guest of the ceremony and Dr. Iqbal Qureshi, Vice President University of South Asia was the guest of honor. Other dignitaries included Mr. Moazzam Ghurki, Vice President PCJCCI, senior Chinese language instructors, Muhammad Azam, Mr. Shakeel lone, Zahid Zafar, Shahzad rafiq, Muhammad Ali Ghumman and Salahuddiin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI.The topper students of PCJCCI Chinese language training program, also attended the ceremony.

Dr. Nizamudin in his address appreciated the endeavors of PCJCCI for bridging up the language barrier. He said that the platforms like PCJCCI, which are promoting and facilitating common masses for acquiring Chinese language knowledge are the great contributors of growth in currently growing relations between China and Pakistan. He mentioned that PCJCCI is working exclusively for the noble cause of empowering youth with no commercial benefit at all, and this must be acknowledged open heartedly.

Dr. Nizamudin expressed that he is inspired by the enthusiasm of PCJCCI officials regarding the publication of book, ‘I am confident that the students will find this book, the best Chinese language learning book in the market and they will get colossal benefit’ said Dr. Nizamudin. He added that with everything available at one place, students will be able to harvest distinguished results.

Mr. Wang Zihai in his speech, applauded the deep interest shown by Pakistani students in learning Chinese language. He said that there were thousands of Pakistani students studying in Chinese institutions, who were facing language barrier in their studies. He hoped that current Chinese language programs being run in Pakistan would help the youngsters take a leap into the future prospects.