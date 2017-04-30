Chinese language course participants may be sent to China

Faisalabad

Participants in the Chinese language course, organised under the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), may be offered an opportunity of further training in technical and business language in China, said Engr Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, president of the FCCI, here on Saturday.

The course participants, headed by Muhammad Din Tahir, director Research & Development Department, visited the Chinese Cultural Centre Islamabad and handed over the written proposals from FCCI president to Sun Weidong, ambassador of China in Pakistan.

Muhammad Din Tahir also presented an invitation letter to the ambassador to visit the FCCI for a business meeting with the executive committee and members of the FCCI.

During the visit, the course participants also attended the opening ceremony of China Cultural Centre in Islamabad.—APP