Chinese landmark concept put into UN resolution for first time

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The Chinese concept of building “a human community with shared destiny” was on Friday incorporated into a UN resolution for the first time, mirroring the global recognition of the concept, diplomats told Xinhua.

The 55th UN Commission for Social Development (CSocD) approved a resolution by consensus, which calls for more support to Africa’s economic and social development by embracing the spirit of building “a human community with shared destiny.”Since China first proposed the concept in late 2012, it has gone on to shape China’s approach to global governance, giving rise to proposals and measures to support growth for all.”It is the first time that a UN resolution incorporates this important Chinese concept,” the diplomats said.

The fact shows the universal recognition by UN members of the Chinese concept, and manifests huge Chinese contribution to global governance, they said.The resolution, titled “Social dimensions of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development,” welcomes the efforts by all the parties concerned to further promote the process of regional economic cooperation in Africa.

The UN commission approved the resolution, together with three others, for adoption by the UN Economic and Social Council, which is at the heart of the UN system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development — economic, social and environmental ones.Since the World Summit for Social Development in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1995, the CSocD has been the key UN body in charge of the follow-up and implementation of the Copenhagen Declaration and Program of Action.On Jan. 18, Chinese President Xi Jinping shed more light on the Chinese concept in his keynote speech at the UN Office at Geneva.

In a speech, titled “Work Together to Build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind,” Xi renewed his call for building a community of shared future, another translation of the Chinese concept, offering inspiration to a world beset by rising challenges and risks.

To maintain peace, sustain development and ensure continued prosperity, China has proposed the building of “a community of shared future,” and achieving shared, win-win development, he said.Such a proposal transcends ethnic, national and ideological differences as it has been designed to help countries and regions cope with global challenges.”Building a community of shared future is an exciting goal, and it requires efforts from generation after generation,” Xi said.

“China is ready to work with all the other UN member states as well as international organizations and agencies to advance the great cause of building a community of shared future for mankind.”The CSocD resolution also welcomes further world efforts to carry out China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a trade and infrastructure network under the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.The network connects Asia, Europe and Africa and passes through more than 60 countries and regions with a population of about 4.4 billion.