Chinese investors praise Safe Cities Project

Salim Ahmed

A delegation of Chinese investors led by Wang Helin called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters relating to safe city project and investment in Punjab. Talking to the delegation, Shehbaz Sharif said that work on safe city project is in progress at the fast track and besides Lahore, six other cities have also been included in the project because this project of paramount importance regarding provision of peaceful atmosphere to the citizens.

He said several Chinese companies are making investment in various projects in Punjab and increasing cooperation between Chinese firms and Punjab will result in enhancement of economic ties between both the countries. He said China is making an investment of 52 billion dollars under CPEC which is not only a game-changer for Pakistan, but also for the whole region.

He said CPEC will open door for foreign investment in Pakistan. He said transparency, speed and top standard are the main ingredients of Punjab’s policy and all-out facilities are being provided to investors.

Head of Chinese delegation Wang Helin said that we want to work with Punjab government as CM Punjab’s speed and vision are praiseworthy. The Chief Operating Officer of Safe City Project and other concerning officers were also present on the occasion.