Chinese investors meet Mayor

Staff Reporter

A delegation comprising investors from Chinese companies called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar at his office in KMC Building here on Monday. They discussed development of city’s coastal area, construction of elevated expressway and provision of machinery to hospitals. The delegation was represented by G.M Xue Jiabin, D.G.M Taw Wenbin, BR Geng Bowan, Asad Muzaffar and Umer Hayat whereas Municipal Commissioer Asghar Abbas, chairman city council finance committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, chairman works committeee Mohammad Hassan, F.A Rehan Khan, director general technical Shahab Anwer, director land Najm uz Zaman and other officers were also present on this occasion. The Mayor said Chinese people want progress in Karachi and the CPEC project would further strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries. He assured all possible support and cooperation to Chinese investors in their joint ventures in Karachi. The members of Chinese delegation expressed gratitude to the Mayor Karachi and said the Chinese firms desires work in Karachi projects.