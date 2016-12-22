Chinese investors interested in Pakistan textile sector

Karachi

Visiting Chinese investors from Shenzhen province on Wednesday showed deep interest in Pakistan’s textile sector including entering deals with Pakistani businessmen for sale of goods and purchase of textile raw materials and for joint ventures in this potential sector. Pakistani counterparts invited them to join them for value addition of textile sector in Karachi. Pakistan’s textile sector has a great potential to capture a good share in international market, they maintained.

Pakistan is fourth largest cotton producer with vast agriculture base and cheap and skilled labour, said Chairman Council of Textile Associations and Patron-in-Chief of SITE Association of Industry (SAI) Muhammad Zubair Motiwala and President SAI Assad Nisar Barkhurdaria during an interactive session with Chinese delegates here at SITE Association of Industry (SAI).

Deputy Director, Department of Commerce, China, Zhang Shaoyun led the high profile delegation. China’s Consul Attache in Karachi for Economics Ms. Miranda Lee also accompanied. The delegates representing various Chinese textile companies exchanged information with their Pakistani counterparts and urged the need for further engagements of both the sides aimed at promoting strong collaboration and joint ventures for mutual benefit of China and Pakistan.

The participants on both the sides presented brief account of their businesses /companies and identified the areas of engagements— import and export of textile items including raw materials- and of joint ventures for expansion and upgrading of Pakistan’s textile industry to harvest its real potential. Deputy Director, China’s Department of Commerce Zhang Shaoyun, who was leading Chinese Textile delegation, said that after some research and exchange of information both the countries would find opportunities for joint ventures especially in textile sector.

Pakistan also especialised in textile sector. Some Chinese companies were interested to sell goods, some wanted to purchase raw materials and some interested in joint ventures in future. All this would make China and Pakistan’s relationship further strong, he said. China and Pakistan were trusted friends and good neighbours. Chinese companies were already doing successful businesses in Pakistan and invested a lot especially in construction sector, he said.

Chairman Council of Textile Associations Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, who is a leading textile industrialist and exporter, offered Chinese investors to enter joint ventures for existing textile units in SITE, which had a capacity for expansion and value-addition. Pakistan produced 12 to 13 million cotton bales in a year but, he regretted, the textile exports were hardly dollars thirteen billion.—APP