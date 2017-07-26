Chinese investors hold talks for oil, gas cooperation with KPOGCL

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chinese CCK Group delegation led by Tao Ye along with his technical team held a detailed meeting with CEO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) Raziuddin here on Tuesday and discussed prospects of cooperation in oil and gas projects.

The CEO (KPOGCL) thanked the Chinese delegation to their visit to Peshawar as a follow up of the agreement and termed it a way forward. He said that KPOGCL was committed to take forward the vision of the present government and all necessary steps were being taken for the betterment and uplift of the province and the local community.

Raziuddin said that there existed a lot of investment opportunities in Oil and Gas Projects and all technical and commercial terms were being looked upon closely.

He maintained that all the hard work of today would certainly reap fruits for decades to come for KP province and the local community. Chinese investors were formally presented with pre-feasibility studies conducted by KPOGCL and all the relevant material to facilitate them to start detailed feasibility of the projects as per the MoU terms. It may be added that a MoU signing ceremony was held in Beijing, China on 19thApril 2017 between the two companies. As per terms of MoU, KPOGCL will act as the facilitator and provide one-window operations to CCK Group ranging from security to ground break ceremony for execution of project.