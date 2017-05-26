Chinese Group shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Mr. Miao Gengshu, President, M/s. China Council for International Investment Promotion (CCIIP) alongwith 10 member Chinese delegation visited Board of Investment and met with Minister of State/Chairman, BOI Dr. Miftah Ismail and Secretary, BOI Mr. Azher Ali Choudhry. The Chairman welcomed the Chinese delegation and discussed about the available investment opportunities in Pakistan. The Minister of State/Chairman, Dr. Miftah Ismail also highlighted the investment potential and opportunities available specifically for Chinese investors / companies in Pakistan. Mr. Shah Jahan Shah, Additional Secretary, BOI also participated in the meeting.

Mr. Miao Gengshu informed that M/s. CCIIP is a member-based national investment promotion organization approved by the State Council. The main objective of CCIIP is to integrate nationwide resources and capacities to construct a unified platform for China’s investment promotion, that is, introduce FDI into China and facilitate Chinese enterprises’ outbound investment or participation in international economic and technical cooperation. CCIIP also aims to achieve resource sharing and serve commercial cooperation in new industries such as clean-technology, modern servicing and so on.

CCIIP has nearly 400 members until now, including Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) across the country, National Economic and Technological Development Zones, large-scale central state enterprises and private sector enterprises in various sectors, investing and financing institutions, training institutions, etc

Mr. Azher Ail Chodhry, Secretary, BOI informed that government encouraging the Chinese investors to invest in Pakistan especially in the 09 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) identified in CPEC. He invited Chinese companies to setup industries in these Zones to transfer the technology in Pakistan. He appreciated that the Chinese firms are giving trainings to Pakistani manpower so that the industries could be run by the local trained human force.

Mr. Shah Jahan Shah, Additional Secretary, BOI informed that Laws have been tailored to safeguard and ensure protection of investments. The foreign investment is fully protected under the Foreign Private Investment (Promotion & Protection) Act, 1976, and Protection of Economic Reforms Act 1992.

At the end Dr. Miftah Ismail, Minister of State/Chairman, BOI thanked Mr. Miao Gengshu, President of M/s. CCIIP and their delegation to boost investment, trade and economic relations between the two countries. He further said that BOI being the apex body of the Government of Pakistan for investment promotion and facilitation to foreign investors assure them full support as and when needed.