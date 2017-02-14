Chinese Group keen to invest in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A 24-member Chinese delegation led by Deng Jihai, Chairman, International Green Economy Association visited Board of Investment (BoI) and met with Secretary, BoI Azher Ali Choudhry. The delegation comprised not only Public sector but diversified sectors including power, renewable energy, agriculture, environmental protection industrial zone development, ship building, consultancy, real estate, trade, logistics and healthcare, etc. It was its third visit to Pakistan and the leader of the delegation appreciated efforts of BoI, Ministry of Planning, Development & Reforms and Ministry of Commerce in facilitating their visit to Pakistan. He informed that during this visit they will also visit Lahore, Faisalabad and Karachi.

The Secretary welcomed the Chinese delegation, explained about general investment climate of Pakistan and highlighted importance of Chinese investment in Pakistan.

The delegation was given a detailed presentation about Pakistan investment policy, different investment schemes including Export Processing Zones (EPZ), Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and facilitation extended to foreign investors by BOI.

Secretary, BOI encouraged Chinese side to develop and manage a special economic zone either in collaboration with BoI or independently. He emphasized that SEZ’s along CPEC routes would have a natural advantage of back-word and forward linkages and owing to the experience of Chinese side there is every possibility to maximize the advantage. The Chinese side welcomed the proposal and designated M/s GBO-Global to discuss this idea in detail with BOI at technical level.