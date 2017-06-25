Chinese Foreign Minister welcomed by Punjab CM at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday at the Islamabad airport.

Wang Yi will have bilateral talks with the leadership of Pakistan on peace and stability matters, especially on the existing tensions with Afghanistan.

China and Pakistan aim to cooperate closely for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. There will be several meeting between the Chinese officials and Pakistani leadership on friendly ties and future projects.

Bouquets of flowers were presented to the Chinese delegation. They were greeted by Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong, Punjab Finance Minister Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Chief Secretary and several other high-rank officials.

Originally Published By NNI