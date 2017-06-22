Chinese FM to visit Pakistan on June 24

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Amidst surge in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay visit to Pakistan on June-24 and then he will depart for Kabul.

The visit is aimed at defusing tensions between two neighbours. Wang Yi will hold talks with Army Chief Qamar Bajwa and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. Sources privy to foreign ministry have verified the news while terming the visit highly important. Sources further narrate that all bilateral efforts to normalize relations in the past have yielded no output and interference of third party seems mandatory to fill the void. Pakistan has welcomed the visit of Chinese foreign minister.

It is pertinent here to mention that Pak-Afghan rift have deepened further after Ghani’s regime put blame of attack in Kabul s diplomatic area on Pakistan.