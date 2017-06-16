Chinese FM to visit Kabul, Islamabad soon for mediation: Sartaj

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz has said that China has expressed its willingness to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan for improving their bilateral ties. Talking to VOA, he said China will facilitate the negotiations between the two neighbors. The advisor said China is ready to mediate for rapprochement between Afghanistan and Pakistan and for this purpose China’s foreign minister will undertake visits to Kabul and Islamabad in the current month. He said the meeting between Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Astana took place in friendly environment. At the meeting, the two sides agreed that leveling allegations against each other will not work, therefore, they should work to do away with trust deficit, he said. He said as China wants good relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan so it is good option to involve it. Sartaj Aziz further said at the Astana meeting, it was agreed upon in principle that there is need for a mechanism for the redressal of each other’s concerns. He hoped that bilateral relations will improve after the recent meeting between Ashraf Ghani and Nawaz Sharif.