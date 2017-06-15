Chinese FM responds to “end of diplomatic truce” with Taiwan

Our Correspondent

Beijing

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that Taiwan would find itself in a dead end if it denies the 1992 Consensus that the mainland and Taiwan belong to one China. Lu Kang made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked whether the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Panama Tuesday means the end of a “diplomatic truce” between the mainland and Taiwan. The one-China principle not only concerns the core interest of China and the feelings of the 1.3 billion Chinese, but also is the prerequisite and political foundation of developing relations between China and foreign countries, said Lu. Stressing that China has more and more friends now, Lu said there is “no way out” for Taiwan to refuse to accept the 1992 Consensus. Only by acknowledging the consensus could cross-Strait relations develop peacefully and the people on both sides of the Strait realize common development, said Lu.