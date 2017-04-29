Chinese FM meets Kissinger, urges enhanced mutual trust

Special Correspondent

Beijing

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in New York on FridayThursday.

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, at Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this month has charted the course of China-U.S. ties and marked a new starting point for the bilateral relations, said Wang.

The two countries should make efforts to enhance mutual trust and cooperate on a wide range of issues, the Chinese diplomat said, adding that the two sides should work toward a long-term partnership of mutual benefit and win-win results, and jointly safeguard world peace and stability.

For his part, Kissinger said that the U.S. citizens and various world leaders he has contacted are satisfied with the China-U.S. leaders’ meeting and they see the event as successful and friendly, as the two leaders shared similar views on many issues.

Although the two countries have differences or competition in certain areas, they can be surely be partners and jointly achieve prosperity, which requires both sides to show wisdom and take concrete actions.

Wang and Kissinger also exchanged views on various issues of common concern, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula.