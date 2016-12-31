Chinese firm to start cleaning up city by early February

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with chairman Fan Manguao of the Changyi Kangjie Sanitation Group, the firm recently contracted to provide garbage clean-up and disposal services in Karachi, in China on Friday, says a message received here.

During the meeting, the company assured CM Shah that they would start their work in two districts of Karachi by the last week of January.

“Our machinery will reach Karachi on January 6 and within 10 days of its arrival, it will be cleared from the port,” said Manguao.

He added that his company will be able to start work most probably by the end of January or the first week of February. “We will distribute dustbins home to home, and our lifting vehicles will collect them from the [designated] areas,” explained the chairman.

The Sindh government has been struggling to contain Karachi’s garbage emergency. In neighbourhoods across the city, mounds of garbage can be seen steadily piling up, often creating hurdles for foot and vehicular traffic.

There is no reliable data on the amount of solid waste the metropolis generates on a daily basis, though estimates suggest it runs into thousands of tonnes.