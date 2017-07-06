Chinese experts to visit Pakistan to review suitability of PEZs

Islamabad

The Board of Investment (BOI) on Wednesday said that a delegation of Chinese experts would be visiting Pakistan on July 10-14, 2017 to review the suitability of Prioritized Economic Zones (PEZs) in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The delegation of Chinese experts headed by deputy head of mission of Chinese Embassy will evaluate Rashakai Nowshera and Dhabeji PEZs in Sindh, said a Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jhan Shah here.

He said the government is committed to provide ease of doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness for Multinational Companies (MNCs).

Shah Jahan said that Seven SEZs cells had been approved for facilitating the investors through one window operation to provide them facility at one place.

The spokesman said that SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.—APP