Chinese entrepreneurs keen to invest in agri sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs led by Lee of Ministry of Commerce, People’s Republic of China visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and showed interest to make investment in Pakistan’s agriculture sector to produce silk worms, mulberries and many other agro products.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Lee said that Chinese entrepreneurs were looking for suitable land to set up an agriculture farm in the first phase and in the second phase they would set up a factory in Pakistan to produce silk.

He said their investment was likely to create 30,000 new jobs in Pakistan. He was of the opinion that the establishment of silk factory in Pakistan would make it self-sufficient in silk production and it will not have to import silk from China.

The Chinese delegation discussed many possibilities of investment in local agriculture sector as they considered Pakistan a potential country for business and investment in this sector.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan was an agriculture country and it offered huge investment opportunities to foreign investors in various sectors of agriculture including crops, seeds & tree farming, livestock, dairy farming, milk processing. He stressed that Chinese investors should bring in latest machinery and technology in agriculture sector that would help in improving Pakistan’s agricultural productivity and enhance its per acre yield. He said by investing in Pakistan, Chinese investors could export agri products to Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, Afghanistan and many other countries.

He said Potohar region and District Chakwal were suitable for production of many agro products including silk worms, olive oil, mulberries, grapes and others. He assured that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would fully cooperate with Chinese investors in identifying land for agriculture investment in this region.

Khalid Malik Senior Vice President ICCI received the Chinese delegation and introduced them to the local business leaders. He said that Pakistan was endowed with fertile land for agriculture and Chinese investors should take benefit by investing in Pakistan. Tahir Ayub Vice President ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari, Baser Daud and others also spoke at the occasion and informed the Chinese delegation about potential areas of investment in local agriculture sector.