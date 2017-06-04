Chinese entrepreneurs keen to explore JVs, investment in CPEC projects

ICCI signs MoU with China Council to promote int’l trade

Observer Report

Tianjin

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed an agreement of cooperation with China Council for the promotion of international trade, Tianjin Sub-Council to promote business linkages between the private sectors of Pakistan and China.

The agreement was signed by Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President, ICCI and Zhao Feng, Vice Chairman, China Council for the promotion of international trade in Tianjin during the visit of Khalid Malik to China, said a statement issued here on Saturday by the chamber. Khalid Malik visited China to attend some important forums related to CPEC where he was the key note speaker.

By signing this agreement, both sides have agreed cooperate with each other for enhancing exchange of trade missions in order to explore new areas of mutual collaboration between Pakistan and China. Both sides will make efforts for developing understanding among the private sectors of both countries with the aim of promoting trade, joint ventures and investment. Both sides will coordinate for holding seminars on trade policies and regional development.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Malik said that Pakistan and China have tremendous potential to improve bilateral trade and economic relations. He said there was a great need to develop direct interactions between the entrepreneurs of both countries to explore untapped areas of mutual collaboration.

The Chinese entrepreneurs showed keen interest in exploring joint ventures and investment in CPEC projects in Pakistan. Zhao Feng, Vice Chairman, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Tianjin Sub-Council thanked Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President ICCI for signing agreement of cooperation with his organization and hoped that it will contribute positively towards developing mutual understanding among the entrepreneurs of both countries and will ultimately lead to further strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations between China and Pakistan.