Chinese embassy celebrates 90th anniversary of People’s Liberation Army

China, Pakistan are close strategic, cooperative partners: Defence Attache

Zubair Qureshi

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China is alive to its responsibilities not only in defending borders of the country but also in maintaining world peace. For this purpose, brave forces of Pakistan and China are cooperating closely and the debut of the PLA tri-series guard of honour on the Pakistan Day (March 23) further testified that special relationship.

These views were expressed by Military, Naval and Air Attache of the Chinese embassy Maj Gen Chen Wenrong at a reception marking the 90th anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army at a local hotel in capital. Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion while Ambassador of China Sun Weidong and his spouse Ms Dina Bao were also present on the occasion. One could see a large number of defence attachés, diplomats, ambassadors, friends and well-wishers of the friendly country to celebrate the day. The efficient staff of the embassy was on the move to help, guide and serve the guests who had come to participate in China’s Defence Day celebrations.

In his welcome speech the host of the event, Military Attache Maj Gen Wenrong said China and Pakistan are close neighbours connected by mountains and waters. China-Pak relationship is based on the principles of peaceful co-existence, commonality of interests and shared perception of regional and global issues. We have always stood by each other through thick and thin and at every critical juncture of our history, he said. The military relationship between our two armed forces has always served as the pillar to our bilateral relations, he said.

Sharing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision, he said President Xi announced a further reduction of 300,000 troops in 5 years with the aim of promoting the military transformation from quantitative to qualitative development. The PLA will further implement the military strategic guidelines of active defence under the new situation and remain committed to defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

About PLA’s contributions in maintaining world peace, he said since 2008, the PLA has sent 26 task forces to the Gulf of Aden and provided escorts to more than 6,300 Chinese and foreign merchant ships. China, he said, is the largest peace-keeping force contributor among the 5 permanent members of the UN Security Council. As of today, there are 2,300 Chinese troops on active duty in 8 UN peace-keeping missions, he said. About China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Gen Wenrong said the corridor is in full swing and is bringing China and Pakistan even closer. He highly appreciated the tremendous efforts, contributions as well as the sacrifices made by Pakistan security forces in fighting against terrorism, in maintaining peace and stability of the region and protecting all the Chinese living and working here.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa also spoke high of the Chinese government’s great contributions towards Pakistan. Today, both China and Pakistan are faced with similar challenges and opportunities, he said.

He said unity of purpose had led to the consolidation and strengthened our resolve as determined nations, to brave all challenges and storms together. In the end cake was cut by Army Chief, Chinese Ambassador, Maj Gen and Mrs Wenrong.