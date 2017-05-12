Chinese doctors successfully operate 54 Cleft Lip patients

Staff Reporter

A two-member Chinese doctors joined their Pakistani colleagues to serve Cleft lip and palate patients, during four- day medical camp held here. Doctors Ma Lian and Dr. Zhou Zia of Beijing Cleft Hospital especially traveled to Islamabad to join the camp during which 54 affected patients were successfully operated upon. The camp was arranged by the Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association.

At the reception hosted held on Sunday at the honour of the Chinese doctors, it was announced that the two sides will cooperate with each to set up Cleft Lip and Palate Center to provide the treatment to the deserving patients on regular basis, free of cost. A team of doctors provided volunteer service at a local hospital pledged that they continue to serve the patients so that they could have a normal life.

The reception was addressed among others by the Association’s President M.Aftab, Mrs. Farhat Akhtar Rehman, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Azhar, Dr. Akbar Niazi and Dr. Zahida who explained the complexity of the disease and treatment process.

They eulogized the services of the Chinese doctors who did marvelous job, operating upon more than 50 patients in a record time, just during four days.

Dr. Ma Lian said she was keen to come to Pakistan providing medical services to their Pakistani brothers and sisters. She spoke of high of Sino-Pak friendship and said they are highly impressed by the warm-hearted reception given to them. Their services will always be available to the Pakistani side for the humanitarian cause.

The Association’s President M Aftab said his organization had been providing free medical facilities to the poor families since 2004 with the support of families, friends and well wishers. According to him, all the donations for this noble cause are exempted from tax.