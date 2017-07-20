Chinese delegation visits PU

City Reporter

A high level delegation of China Association of Higher Education called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir at his office here on Wednesday.

The delegation was comprising Xiaomei Wang, deputy secretary general of China Association of Higher Education, Ms Xiaoxian Fan, Director of Editing Department, Guangli Zhou, Deputy Dean of School of Education in Renmin University of China, Xiaochang Ding, member of China’s national committee of Higher Education Institutions and Mengjie Han, vice director of Research Centre on One Belt and One Road. PU deans of faculties and principals of colleges were also present.

The vice chancellor gave a brief introduction about the PU and expressed his resolve to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in different academic areas and the CPEC. Xiaomei Wang, head of the delegation, said that they were visiting different universities of Pakistan to enhance cooperation between the institutions of higher learning of both the countries especially with regard to CPEC.

Later, PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir presented souvenirs to the delegation.

A lunch was also hosted in the honor of the delegates.