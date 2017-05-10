Chinese delegation for joint ventures between Pakistan-China companies

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The visiting Chinese media delegation, Tuesday, pressed on Chinese companies to pursue joint ventures with Pakistani companies to benefit from the existing potential of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The delegation also called for exchange of industrial units both in Pakistan and China, saying that investors from each side should invest in the other country to enhance the fruits of the mutual investments for both Pakistan and China.

During their a visit to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) the Chinese media delegation led by Inspector General of Satellite Channels and Director of News of Xinjiang TV Qi Zhengyu declared both the Pakistan and China as Iron Brothers and said that both countries had stood with each other in almost every hard and difficult time.

Besides Qi Zhengyu, the delegation comprised Director of Chief Engineer Office of Xinjiang TV Quan Dongning and Reporter from News Center of Xinjiang TV Cui Dong. Executive Editor Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik and Group Managing Editor Pakistan Observer Omer Zahid Malik were also present on the occasion.

FPCCI delegation led by FPCCI Chairman Islamabad Regional Committee on Trade and Foreign Investment Karim Aziz Malik pressed on Chinese media to highlight the problems and hurdles confronted by Pakistani businessmen in obtaining visa for visiting China. We demand that Chinese embassy must relax the restrictions on the issuance of visa to Pakistani businessmen especially if a covering letter from the FPCCI is attached” he added.

Executive Director FPCCI, Shahid Hussain Assad highlighted the importance of CPEC for both Pakistan and China and said that both countries should undertake coercive measures to make the CPEC a success story.

Former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muzammal Husain Sabri observed that Chinese companies should be sensitized to knot joint ventures with Pakistani companies while doing business in Pakistan to save the business interests of Pakistani companies from being hurt. On in this, he said that both sides could enjoy the position of a win-win position; otherwise, Pakistani business community’s interests would be damaged.

In response to the sentiments expressed by the host delegation, the visiting Chinese delegation observed that Pakistani and Chinese companies should follow a two way investment strategy; not only Chinese but Pakistani companies should also invest in China. To this the host side, highlighted the hurdles faced by Pakistani entrepreneurs in getting visa for China; therefore the guest delegation expressed resolve to highlight this issue in China.