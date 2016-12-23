Chinese consortium wins bid for 40pc stake in PSE

Staff Reporter

karachi

A Chinese consortium has won the bid for a 40% stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with an amount of Rs8.96 billion or roughly $85.5 million, translating to Rs28 per share.

The consortium comprises the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Chinese Futures Exchange, Pak-China Investment Company and Habib Bank Limited.

The development, which means management control of the stock exchange’s core operations goes to the strategic investors, was confirmed by the PSX divestment committee chairman Shehzad Chandia Thursday.

Earlier, the PSX received four bids from interested parties after 19 investors conducted due diligence of the exchange.