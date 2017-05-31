Chinese Company Yutong bus keen to operate buses

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chinese company, Yutong Bus makers has expressed interest to invest in inter-city and intra-city buses operations in Sindh.

This was said by a 11-member delegation of Yutong Bus led by General Manager Shi Cun Tu while talking to Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Naheed Memon at her office here on Tuesday.

They discussed various aspects of investment in the operation of inter-city and intra-city buses in Sindh including Karachi.

The delegation told the Chairperson SBI that their company wants to Invest in plying of buses on different routes in Karachi and also interested to install its manufacturing plant for the purpose.

Ms. Memon appreciated their offer and observed that there are many opportunities of investment are available in transport sector in Sindh and the Sindh government will encourage public private partnership projects.