Chinese company keen to invest in cattle farming

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with Chairman Shunxing Agriculture Group (Food and Agriculture) Ze Wang in Beijing.

The company is keen to invest in cattle, fruit and vegetable farming, fruit and vegetable processing plants. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told them that the mango, guava of Sindh are two popular fruits in Pakistan as well as all over the world.

He offered them to establish a fruit processing plant at Hyderabad/ irpurkhas or in Karachi whichever sitable and assured them his fully support.—APP