Chinese companies showcase economic strength, leadership, technology at IFA

Berlin

Chinese companies are showcasing their economic strength, leadership and technology at IFA 2017, the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, the organizer said on an other day.

Over 700 exhibitors and brands from China have taken part in IFA 2017, more than one third of all exhibitors worldwide, IFA global brand manager Dirk Koslowski said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

“I have to admit that China is one of the leading markets in the manufacturing industries for consumer electronics and home appliance products,” Koslowski said.

Koslowski added that Chinese companies are already producing a pretty high volume of high-quality products, either in the smart home section, in the automotive section or in the home appliance section. “Chinese companies are highly educated,” he continued.

Koslowski is very confident that the Chinese middle class will be in the position to have the biggest spending power of the global community in the next couple of years. Therefore, European brands especially want to step into the Chinese market. Referring to the new trend of the consumer electronics industry, Koslowski said it is connecting everything through smartphones.

Meanwhile, the organizer wants to figure out whether other devices beside smartphones would be a second option for the platform of all those connectivities at the IFA.

“You will catch a glimpse of the what is possible in terms of technology for the future,” Koslowski said.

IFA 2017 lasts from September 1 to 6 in the German capital of Berlin. As one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Germany since 1924, it has attracted 1,805 exhibitors from all over the world this year to the Berlin Exhibition Grounds.—Xinhua