Chinese companies to launch trucks, buses assembling units

Karachi

Truck maker Sinotruck Limited and bus manufacturer Shanghai Sunlong, the two Chinese auto companies have expressed interest in establishing assembling units in Pakistan. During a meeting with the office-bearers of Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers Association (Paapam), Sinotruck’sMr Wang Haotao, who was leading a 10-member Chinese delegation, said his company aims to utilize Pakistani expertise and labor in the production of auto parts for their trucks. Mr Wang informed the auto- part makers that his company had already exported 2,400 completely built-up trucks to Pakistan. Sinotruck produces 200,000 units per annum in China. Mashood Ali Khan, the Chairman Paapam said Sinotruck officials are conducting a survey of the Pakistani truck market and will submit a report to their higher-ups.—TNS