Chinese companies interested in investment in Hydro power sector

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese companies including STECOL Corporation have shown interest in increasing their investment in Pakistan for infrastructural development, hydro power projects and agriculture sector under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)..

General Manager, STECO Zhang Donglei said that they entered in Pakistani market through the project of remodeling of KPOD/DPOD, left bank outfall drain, stage-I in 1987. They have completed a series of canal rehabilitation, dam and hydropower projects, which have effectively improved the water conservancy facilities, realized the sustainable use of water resources and improved the comprehensive agriculture production capacity as well as promoted the local industrial and agricultural development.

He told a group of visiting journalists from South Asia, that 660MW Coal-Fired power project, the first one under CPEC carries heavy investment, The project effectively promoted the Chinese technology, standards and equipments as well as the Chinese culture.

The subcontracted works of Pakistan PKM express way Sukkur-Multan section, with the contract amounting to dollar 213 million, is one of the largest projects so far under CPEC. He noted that the National Development and Reform Commission and relevant ministries have paid considerable attention to the successful implementation of the project as it has the great political significance. He hoped that the project will greatly improve the traffic situation of the most economically developed and most densely populated areas in Pakistan, effectively promote the social and economic development and will also play a positive role in the interconnection between China and Pakistan and become a main transportation route from China and Central Asian countries to Karachi and Gawadar port.