Chinese cities rank high in global competition

Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing have been ranked among the top 10 most competitive cities in the world.Hong Kong came in at 6th place on the Global City competitiveness List, followed by Shanghai and Beijing.

The list, prepared by the National Academy of Economic Strategy, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and United Nations Habitat, aims to evaluate the potential competitiveness of ci-ties.

It considers six major factors including global connection, local demand, software environment and hardware environment.

According to the report, the top 10 competitive cities are London, New York, Tokyo, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Sydney and Frankford.

More Asian cities than European or North American cities appear in the top 10 global competitive city list.—Xinhua