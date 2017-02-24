Chinese CG meets IGP, donates 10 Foton double-cabin for SPU

Staff Reporter

A four member delegation of Chinese Consulate lead by Consul General Mr. Long Dingbin, called on Inspector General of the Police Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera at Central Police Office here Friday. Home Secretary Punjab, Maj. (R) Azam Suleman, Additional IGP Operations/Investigation Punjab, Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz, Add: IGP Welfare and Finance, Shoaib Dastgir, DIG SPU, Agha Muhammad Yousuf, SSP SPU, Imran Mehmood and AIG Logistics, Humayun Bashir Tarar were also present on the occasion.

Chinese Consul General lauded the steps taken for security of the foreign personnel, especially Chinese, working in Pakistan and said that setting-up Special Protection Unit is worth appreciation effort of the Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and IG Punjab, which is yielding better results. He said that Chinese government has sent 10 Foton double-cabin vehicles as goodwill gesture to strengthen capacity of Special Protection Unit.

IG Punjab and Home Secretary Punjab praised the goodwill gesture of the Chinese Government and thanked the Chinese Consul General.