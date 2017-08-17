Chinese CG discusses industrial coop with SBI chairperson

Karachi

Counsel General (CG) of Republic of China in Karachi, Wang Yu on Wednesday called on Chairperson, Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Naheed Memon to discuss the matters relating to industrial cooperation between the countries.

SBI Chief briefed the visiting Chinese diplomat about her recent meeting with Director General of National Development and Reforms Commission of China.

She informed that both the countries had entered the phase of industrial cooperation, along with infrastructure development projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

For strengthening the industrial cooperation among the investors on both ends, SBI would organise a business investment conference here from October 17 to 18.

“This conference will give leverage to industrial cooperation and boost the spirit of partnership in Pakistani and Chinese investors,” SBI Chairperson re-affirmed.

During the conference, dialogue sessions would also be held among Chinese think-tank and intellectuals/experts and their Pakistani counterparts including professionals from academia so that maximum information on CPEC be dispensed to the stakeholders.

In addition, she said road-shows would be held to project the investment opportunities at Special Economic Zones, mainly at Dhabeji SEZ, linked to CPEC.

Chinese Counsel General acknowledged the SBI efforts for furthering the CPEC programme including bilateral industrial cooperation. He also appreciated SBI Chief for organising business investment conference and assured full cooperation in this regard.—APP