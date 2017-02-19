Chinese, Argentine exchange greetings on ties anniversary

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart Mauricio Macri on Sunday exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between their countries. In his message to Macri, Xi said China and Argentina are sincere friends and partners with mutual trust, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

Xi noted that since China and Argentina established diplomatic relations 45 years ago, bilateral ties have undergone substantial development. The Chinese president recalled he had two fruitful meetings with Macri last year, in which the two leaders reached important consensuses on strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields. Xi said he attaches great importance to developing ties with Argentina, willing to work with Macri to foster a better future for the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership so as to bring more benefit to the two countries and peoples.

In his message, Macri said that since China and Argentina established diplomatic relations in 1972, bilateral friendly cooperation has been continuously deepened and bilateral ties have been lifted to a new height of comprehensive strategic partnership. He said that since both Argentina and China have magnificent development agendas, they should support each other, tackle challenges together, pursue common development and improve the welfare of the two peoples. Argentina is ready to work with China to continuously advance bilateral ties.