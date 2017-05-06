Chinese academicians, social scientists dismiss anti-state propaganda

Stories of sanctions on Muslims in Xinjiang baseless, biased

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

China being a country of several multi-ethnic groups and communities is a tolerant country and has given its citizens complete religious and cultural freedom to live according to their code and creed. Stories about banning a particular community and depriving it of its religious freedom are absolutely false and fabricated. This was the bottom line of a briefing by a delegation of Chinese academicians, intellectuals, officials and researchers organized for media persons here at a local hotel.

Embassy of China had arranged the meeting. Mr Xing Guangcheng Director General Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) was leading the delegation that included Mr Abulmiti Abulaiti, Deputy DG Publicity Department, CPC, China Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Committee, Mr Liu Sen, Director of Administrative Section of Ninth Bureau, Mr Li Lin Associate Researcher and Director Department of Islamic Studies at Institute of World Religions, CASS, Mr Abdureheman Wushouer Deputy Director of Ethnic Trade Officer at the Ethnic Affairs Commission, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Mr Qi Mingjie Cadre of Human Rights Affairs Bureau, State Council of Information Office, PRC. The fact that majority of the delegates hailed from the South West of the Country ie Xinjiang Autonomous Region helped the media persons a great deal in understanding the real on the ground situation instead of making opinion after reading biased news stories in the international media.

Mr Xing Guangcheng Director General Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) said around 23million people are living the region bordering Pakistan and seven other countries and majority of them are Muslims. The government of China is doing its utmost for the development of Xinjiang Autonomous Region and to uplift the lives and status of its people partly because the land is rich in mineral and energy resources and partly because it is going to be at the core of the China Pak Economic Corridor CPEC, as we call. One is going to witness huge trade and economic activity in the days to come as the corridor comes into being, said Xing Guangcheng. He shared with media a number of plans and projects the government of China was going to develop in that area for transportation, logistics, medical, education and infrastructure development.

To a question, Mr Abulmiti Abulaiti clarified that the autonomous region was established to promote the economy of the region and with a vision that all people hailing from different ethnic backgrounds would be treated equally.

That objective has been achieved and now the region is a fine example of ethnic unity. TV channels are showing programmes in five different local languages spoken by the population there, he said.

The government has introduced free compulsory education up to 15 years. There are job opportunities and local people are preferred not only for jobs but also residential places. However, he agreed the people of the region were not as developed as those living in the rest of the country but it is largely due to some historical problems, he said.

To a question, he said Uygur community like other communities was contributing to the development and peace of the region however a handful of extremists were trying to sabotage the peace and order of the region. “They are anti-social, anti-civilization elements,” he said.

Mr Abdureheman who himself belongs to Uygur ethnic community dismissed the progpaganda and made it clear that China policy is very clear: You’re free to believe your religion and the religion matters should not interfere with politics and education.