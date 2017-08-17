China’s spacecraft orbit determination accuracy at centimeter level

Xi’an

The orbit determination accuracy of China’s spacecraft in low-Earth orbit, now at the centimeter level, reaches the most advanced level in the world, an official at the satellite control center in northwest China’s city of Xi’an said Wednesday.

The determination of geosynchronous orbit is limited to just tens of meters, while the accuracy lunar orbits has reached the kilometer level, according to Qi Yahu, secretary of the Party committee of the center.

For 50 years, the center has been working on accurate orbit determination, on which efficient control of spacecraft is based, he continued. The technology has already contributed to the return and landing of recoverable satellites. In 2003, Shenzhou-5, the country’s first manned spacecraft, landed only 50 meters away from its search-and-rescue helicopter on its return.

Established in 1967, the Xi’an satellite control center is the only modern satellite control center in China that multi-tasks in regular satellite measurement and control, the long-term management of in-orbit spacecrafts and others.—Xinhua