China’s mobile apps exceed 4.02m

Beijing

China continued to see a booming mobile app market in the first half of this year with over 4.02 million mobile apps. Mobile games boasted the largest number of apps with 1.17 million as of the end of June, followed by daily life services and e-commerce, according to the report released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Mobile system tools were the most downloaded apps, followed by games and video- and audio-playing apps. The report also showed that Chinese above-scale firms in the Internet sector and related industries raked in 284.3 billion yuan (42.68 billion U.S. dollars) in H1, up 24.9 percent year on year. E-commerce platforms were the biggest winners, reporting total revenue of 107.4 billion yuan, up 42.9 percent year on year. The latest report from the China Internet Network Information Center showed that China had about 751 million netizens and 724 million mobile Internet users as of the end of June.—Xinhua