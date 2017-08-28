China’s industrial robot market to exceed 4b USD in 2017: report

Beijing

China’s industrial robot market is expected to reach 4.22 billion U.S. dollars in 2017, according to a report released at the ongoing 2017 World Robot Conference in Beijing.

China has been the world’s largest market for industrial robots for five years, accounting for over 30 percent of the global market, the report said.

It is estimated that more than 110,000 industrial robots will be sold by China in 2017. In the meantime, China’s service robot market will reach 1.32 billion U.S. dollars this year, up 28 percent year on year, according to the report.

Nearly 300 artificial intelligent (AI) specialists and representatives of more than 150 robot enterprises gathered in Beijing for the World Robot Conference 2017 from Aug. 23 to 27.

Since it was established in 2015, the World Robot Conference has become the biggest and the most international event in the industry.—Xinhua