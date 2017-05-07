China’s homemade passenger jet aces first flight

Shanghai

The first large made-in-China passenger plane successfully completed its maiden test flight on Friday, marking a key milestone on the country’s ambitious journey to compete with the world’s leading aircraft makers.

The narrow-body C919 jet — white with green and blue stripes — disappeared into the clouds after taking off from Pudong International Airport (PIA) in the commercial hub Shanghai as a crowd of thousands cheered, including top officials.

It successfully landed some 80 minutes later and the five-member crew was handed flowers, with captain Cai Jun describing the flight as “very satisfactory.”

Built by state-owned aerospace manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the plane represents nearly a decade of effort in a government-mandated drive to reduce dependence on European consortium Airbus and US aerospace giant Boeing.”—Agencies