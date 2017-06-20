China’s first stealth fighter jet receives attention at Paris air show

BEIJING: China’s domestically developed FC-31 stealth fighter jet, put on display at 52nd International Paris air show, has received a lot of attention from potential foreign buyers. This has been the first time that China’s state-owned aircraft giant brought its latest stealth fighter jet to a Western air show and the second time for the FC-31 to be shown at a foreign exhibition. The first was at the 14th Dubai air show in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November 2015. The plane’s chief designer, Lin Peng of the Shenyang Aircraft Design and Research Institute under Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) to China Daily, “We will strive to use the fifth-generation combat plane to seize some share in the military aircraft market of developed nations.”

Originally Published By APP