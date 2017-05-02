Our Correspondent

Beijing

China’s first autonomous region marks 70th birthday- Inner Mongolia, the first province-level autonomous region established in China, celebrated its 70th birthday with a gala Monday, highlighting the country’s successful practice of regional ethnic autonomy.

More than 1,000 people dressed in traditional Mongolian costumes performed dances and Mongolian music on Wuyi Square in Ulanhot city in the east of the region, where the regional autonomous government was founded on May 1, 1947.

“The 70th China’s first autonomous region marks 70th birthdayis a big event. Our whole family come here to watch the gala,” said Zhao Hongfu, 82, a Mongolian in Ulanhot.

Talking about the changes, Zhao said his family lived in a small clay-made house while now they live in a building with storeys.

“In the past, there might be sort of discrimination between different ethnic groups. But now, people from Han, Mongolian and other ethnic groups live in the same building,” he added.

Zhao’s remarks on the huge progress were echoed by others. Li Kun, 91, recalled his poor life when the autonomous region was founded.

“At that time, ordinary people ate steamed corn bread, used kerosene lamps and wore shabby clothes,” he said. “Today, the life is very different.”

The system of regional autonomy for ethnic minorities is a basic political system in China.

Besides Inner Mongolia, the other four areas are Xinjiang Uygur, Guangxi Zhuang, Ningxia Hui and Tibet autonomous regions.